Editor’s note: The Bladen Journal no longer publishes the “ongoing events” listing. Instead, anyone holding regular events should submit information to the Bladen Journal in time for publication in the community calendar. The deadlines are Wednesday at noon for Friday’s edition; Friday at noon for Tuesday’s edition. Information can be submitted to news@bladenjournal.com.

Oct. 27

• Friends of Bay Tree Lakes will host a Fall Festival at Jones Lake State Park from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Activities include a costume contest, hay rides, face painting, crafts, games, concessions and a cake walk. Games are 50 cents each or $5 for a wristband. For more information call 910-588-4550.

Nov. 3

• The Booker T. Washington Alumni Association will host a Fish and Chicken Fry from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. to benefit its scholarship fund. Raffle tickets are available ($1/one ticket or $5/six tickets) for gift cards or a comforter set. Cost of the fish or chicken dinner is $8. The dinner will be held at the Lewis Building, 1711 MLK Drive in Elizabethtown.

Nov. 13

• The Health and Human Services Advisory Committee will meet at 5:30 in the large conference room at the Health Department.

Nov. 25

• The Elizabethtown Christmas Parade, hosted by the Elizabethtown/White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, will take place in downtown Elizabethtown at 3 p.m.

