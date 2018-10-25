DOT releases stats for Bladen County animal collisions

RALEIGH — According to the state’s latest study on animal collisions, Bladen County ranked 20th in the state for animal-related crashes on North Carolina roads.

In 2018, the N.C. Department of Transportation recorded 288 crashes in Bladen County. The county has ranked 33rd in 2010, 18th in 2011, 22nd in 2016 and 20th in 2017.

None of the crashes in Bladen County since 2010 have resulted in human fatalities.

Statewide, animal-vehicle collisions were reported 18,450 times last year, which was 629 more than 2016. Most involved deer.

Wake County overwhelmingly leads the state in crashes, for the 15th year in a row, with approximately 25 percent more than the runner-up, Guilford County. The high number is attributed by DOT officials to Wake County’s increasing population, extensive number of roads, and large areas of woods or forests.

Regionally, Bladen County fared better than most of her neighbors. Duplin County ranked fourth in the state, with 522 collisions; Columbus County’s 415 accidents made it 10th in the state; Robeson County saw 396 crashes, making it 11th statewide; and coming in 13th place was Pender County, with 373 animal-related accidents.

Chrysta Carroll Bladen County

Chrysta Carroll can be reached by calling 910-862-4163 or emailing ccarroll@bladenjournal.com.

