12th annual Beast Fest set for Saturday in Bladenboro

BLADENBORO — Upward of 10,000 people are expected in Bladenboro this weekend, when the town is host to the 12th annual Beast Fest.

The two-day festival normally draws between 10,000 and 12,000 people, according to Boost the ’Boro’s website, and even more could come in this weekend, if the prevailing opinion is any indication.

“They’ve got a really great band coming Friday night,” said Bladenboro resident Elizabeth West. “The concerts are always good, but this band is really well known. It’s going to be great.”

The group to which West referred is Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot, returning to Bladenboro after playing to a packed house in 2016. Based in North Myrtle Beach, the group plays current chart-topping hits, as well as favorites from soul, R&B, funk, reggae, jazz and ’50s and ’60s genres. A 2013 Carolina Beach Music Association CD of the Year winner, the group was nominated in 2014 for Group of the Year, just one of its 13 nominations with the organization.

Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot will kick things off Friday night for the street dance.

The scary-good (and free) concerts continue Saturday, when the Band of Oz brings the magic to Bladenboro. The group released its first single, “Shaggin’,” in 1978 and, in the 50 years since, has released nine albums and 21 singles. Their mix of beach music has won the members a People’s Choice Song of the Year Award at the Cammy Awards, as well as induction into the Beach Music Hall of Fame in 1997. Their song “Shama Lama Ding Dong” remains one of the most requested beach songs of all time.

Both Friday and Saturday concerts are free to the public and take place from 7-10 p.m.

Fun Time Carnival Rides returns this year with rides for guests, and they will join food vendors like the always-popular collard sandwich, funnel cakes and sausage dogs. Dozens of arts and craft vendors will be on site as well, as will plenty of people eager to show off their classic cars.

Boost the ’Boro’s website says, “… we are always adding new and different attractions aimed at keeping the festival fresh.”

The Children’s Halloween Costume Contest, a bit hit with guests, will take place Saturday at dusk, and the event will join what organizers call a “second festival in itself” — New Light Church’s Trunk or Treat. Drawing upward of 1,000 children, New Light’s event will happen from 5-7 p.m.

The Beast Fest will run from 5-10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday.

