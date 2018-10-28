Debris removal at U.S. 701 bridge to begin

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal The boat ramp at Tory Hole Park is a resting place for debris that has flowed from the Cape Fear River. Work begins this week to remove it and clean the area. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal The boat ramp at Tory Hole Park is a resting place for debris that has flowed from the Cape Fear River. Work begins this week to remove it and clean the area.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Five weeks after it arrived, debris lodged against the southbound span of the U.S. 701 bridge is about to be removed.

It won’t be a fast process.

Intercoastal Marine, an unlimited general contractor based in Castle Hayne near Wilmington, has a $1.67 million contract for the removal of what can best be described as everything that came down the Cape Fear River in the flood after Hurricane Florence. Fallen trees, sawed trees, gear that might be seen with fishermen, propane tanks — and that’s just the obvious of what might come from the removal.

In an email from the state Department of Transportation to the Bladen Journal, the DOT said the contractor has rounded up equipment, fit attachments to equipment and would mobilize on site this week.

Tory Hole Park has been closed since the river flooded, and the southbound span of U.S. 701 was also closed. The bridge was checked as water receded, and has been deemed structurally sound; the closure enables workers to proceed with full access to the area impacted.

Workers will first remove debris at the boat ramp, build a barge ramp and then begin removal.

The fender system, what would be compared to guard rail on a highway only these are within the river around the bridge supports, will also be repaired. That contract is for $2.9 million, the DOT said.

Hurricane Florence struck the region Sept. 14, coming ashore at Wrightsville Beach at about 7:15 a.m. as a Category 1 hurricane. The storm moved little for the next three days, hanging around between Wilmington and Myrtle Beach until finally moving off to the west and eventually spinning back up the East Coast and out into the Atlantic Ocean.

Elizabethtown collected 35.93 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service. That’s a higher amount than any other community in the Carolinas received from the storm.

The Cape Fear River crested throughout Bladen County at levels not seen since World War II more than 70 years earlier.

The river at the northern end of the county, at the Huske Lock, crested at 70.74 feet where flood stage is 42 feet. At Elizabethtown, not far from the U.S. 701 bridge, the river crested at 42.51 feet; flood stage is 25 feet. And at Lock No. 1 just beyond Kelly, the river hit 30.7 feet; flood stage is 22 feet.

One of the unknowns for removing the debris is how deep into the water it extends. The area under the bridge has a depth of about 20 feet.

A week after the storm made landfall, flooding in the river was cresting and the debris field was estimated at about four acres. Another estimate said the size of a baseball field. It is not that large on the surface water now.

Once the debris is removed, it will be hauled to a Sampson County container site. The removal process could last to February.

Intercoastal Marine, a five-year-old company, got its start as a small commercial diving service supporting heavy construction, and utility and manufacturing industries along the mid-Atlantic Seaboard.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

