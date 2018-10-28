Bladenboro screams for ice cream (duo) at Beast Fest

Chrysta Carroll | Bladen Journal Rhett (left) and Allie Walters won in the under 3 division of the costume contest for their Jolly Roger costume. Chrysta Carroll | Bladen Journal Rhett (left) and Allie Walters won in the under 3 division of the costume contest for their Jolly Roger costume. Chrysta Carroll | Bladen Journal Drake McIntyre tied for the win in the 6-9 division. Chrysta Carroll | Bladen Journal Drake McIntyre tied for the win in the 6-9 division. Chrysta Carroll | Bladen Journal Dressed as Forest Gump, Caleb Bass tied in the 6-9 division. Chrysta Carroll | Bladen Journal Dressed as Forest Gump, Caleb Bass tied in the 6-9 division. Sporting 'Jason' from the 'Friday the 13th' series, Deacon Morettes earned the top spot in the 10-13 division. Sporting 'Jason' from the 'Friday the 13th' series, Deacon Morettes earned the top spot in the 10-13 division.

BLADENBORO — A Dippin’ Dots salesman and his infant sister took home the top prize Saturday during the Halloween Costume Contest of the 12th annual Beast Fest.

Clad in a blue and white ice cream salesman getup complete with a newsboy hat, 3-year-old Brody Lennon pushed a stroller-turned-ice-cream-cart — the kind one might see on a beach — in which his newborn sister Teegan lay.

Taking home top honors in each of their respective rounds were Allie and Rhett Walters (under 3 years) for their Neverland pirate ship costume; Jamie Jackson (3-5 years) for his Incredible Hulk attire; Drake McIntyre and Caleb Bass (6-9 years) tied, McIntyre in his police officer costume and Bass in his Forest Gump getup; and Deacon Morettes (10-12 years) for his “Jason” attire inspired by the “Friday the 13th” movie series.

The contest was just one of the many happenings throughout the two-day festival.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better day,” said Boost the ’Boro member Sue Hester.

The 60-degree temperatures and overcast skies may have tempted some regulars to stay inside, but at least one attendee decided the festival was worth it.

“At first, I thought it might be too cold, but we doubled up the layers, and they’re having a blast,” said Dublin Daisy Girl Scouts leader Tasha Autry.

The section of the festival with the children’s rides, by Saturday evening, was reduced to 3-4 inches of mud, but guests — especially the small ones — didn’t seem to care. They used the opportunity to build a “mud-man.”

“I turned around, and they’d already gotten dirty, so after that, what was the point in stopping them?” laughed Kim West, as she watched her children play. “I can always wash their clothes. I hope.”

On the other side of the festival, New Light Church’s Trunk or Treat had a line wrapped all the way down Main Street and past the entrance to the main stage.

“The first year we started it, we had about 11 trunks, and this year we have 24,” said New Light Church Creative Pastor Cory Hester, who credited his church members with the dedication needed to pull it off.

The church gives away approximately 20,000 pieces of candy, Hester added, to around 1,000 children.

Chrysta Carroll | Bladen Journal

Rhett (left) and Allie Walters won in the under 3 division of the costume contest for their Jolly Roger costume. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC01542.jpg Chrysta Carroll | Bladen Journal

Rhett (left) and Allie Walters won in the under 3 division of the costume contest for their Jolly Roger costume. Chrysta Carroll | Bladen Journal

Drake McIntyre tied for the win in the 6-9 division. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC01555.jpg Chrysta Carroll | Bladen Journal

Drake McIntyre tied for the win in the 6-9 division. Chrysta Carroll | Bladen Journal

Dressed as Forest Gump, Caleb Bass tied in the 6-9 division. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC01557.jpg Chrysta Carroll | Bladen Journal

Dressed as Forest Gump, Caleb Bass tied in the 6-9 division. Sporting ‘Jason’ from the ‘Friday the 13th’ series, Deacon Morettes earned the top spot in the 10-13 division. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC01560.jpg Sporting ‘Jason’ from the ‘Friday the 13th’ series, Deacon Morettes earned the top spot in the 10-13 division. Chrysta Carroll | Bladen Journal

Winning overall were Teegan and Brody Lennon, for their Dippin’ Dots costume. Lying in the cart, Teegan is covered in rainbow-colored pom-poms. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC01565.jpg Chrysta Carroll | Bladen Journal

Winning overall were Teegan and Brody Lennon, for their Dippin’ Dots costume. Lying in the cart, Teegan is covered in rainbow-colored pom-poms. Pepper Autry (left) and Jaycee Autry go fishing at one of the Beast Fest’s many games. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC01582.jpg Pepper Autry (left) and Jaycee Autry go fishing at one of the Beast Fest’s many games. Chrysta Carroll | Bladen Journal

Roger Carroll (seated) distributes candy to tunk or treaters at New Light Church’s Trunk or Treat Saturday night in Bladenboro. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC01588.jpg Chrysta Carroll | Bladen Journal

Roger Carroll (seated) distributes candy to tunk or treaters at New Light Church’s Trunk or Treat Saturday night in Bladenboro. Chrysta Carroll | Bladen Journal

Left to right, Addison Carroll, Karlee Gause, and Brooks Carroll pass out candy at their ‘Wild About Jesus’ station at the Trunk or Treat hosted by New Light Church. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC01592.jpg Chrysta Carroll | Bladen Journal

Left to right, Addison Carroll, Karlee Gause, and Brooks Carroll pass out candy at their ‘Wild About Jesus’ station at the Trunk or Treat hosted by New Light Church.

Chrysta Carroll Bladen Journal

Chrysta Carroll can be reached by calling 910-862-4163 or emailing ccarroll@bladenjournal.com.

Chrysta Carroll can be reached by calling 910-862-4163 or emailing ccarroll@bladenjournal.com.