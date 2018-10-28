Early college honors

Students earning A and A/B honor rolls recognition have been named by the Bladen Early College High School, a news release says.

This covers the first nine weeks period of the school year.

On the A honor roll: Daliyah Monique Carroway, Cynthia Maldonado Ortiz, Marilyn Rose Musselwhite, Shelby Renee’ Tatum and Kayla Marie Todd.

On the A/B honor roll: Kassie Nicole Bagwell, Kaylee Breanna Bagwell, Yasmine Renee Benson, Connie Breanna Carroll, Serenity Viola Mone Flakes, Faith Graham, Destiny Michelle Gregg, Donald Preston McAllister, Charlenne Mota Huerta, Ashani Serenity Rozier, Kara Danielle Shepherd, Nila Janayha Simpkins, Jamya S. Tolson and Mayra Belem Vazquez-Olarte.