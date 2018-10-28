UNCP introduces new way to help freshmen

PEMBROKE —The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has launched a University College.

This is designed for freshmen, helping them transition from high school to college and manage academic challenges, being their own boss with time management and even financial challenges.

The University College at UNCP will serve as the portal for all first-year and most transfer students to enter the university and begin exploring the curriculum and myriad of career paths being offered. The ultimate goal of the new concept is to improve retention rates which are on the rise.

The college is a comprehensive framework that integrates curricular, co-curricular and advising programming in order to enhance their first-year experience, develop skills and habits that result in student success, and prepare them for sustained, advanced coursework in their major programs.