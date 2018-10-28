UNCP’s The Hub expands offerings

PEMBROKE — The Thomas Entrepreneurship Hub at UNC Pembroke has expanded its services by tapping into outside talent with expertise in financial management, government assisted programs, intellectual property and marketing.

The Hub, on Main Street in downtown Pembroke, welcomed four entrepreneur-in-residence participants to provide additional consulting support to startups.

The four entrepreneurs are Darek Hunt, David Jacobson, Emily Jones and Ed O’Neal. Jones and O’Neal are UNCP alumni.

Hunt, a financial expert from Lumberton, has several years of experience as a financial advisor including stints with Investment Advisors and Consultants, Inc., UBS (formerly Paine Webber) and Smith Barney. In 2005, he founded Aurora Strategic Advisors in New Jersey and in North Carolina in 2015.

Jacobson is an attorney and a professor at the Kenan-Flagler Business School at UNC Chapel Hill. He also teaches at Harvard University, the School of Business at UNCP and Tsinghua University in China.

Jones, of Pembroke, is the owner of WebElated, a website development and consulting company. She has 10 years of experience in the information technology field in higher education. She also serves as the public information officer for Robeson County.

O’Neal retired as a lieutenant colonel with the Air Force after serving 24 years in the military. He is an inventor and a business owner from Rockingham. He is president of HR and Leadership Consulting and has experience in the management consulting industry.