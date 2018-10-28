Rapsody headlines UNCP event Friday

Contributed photo Marianna Evans, better known by her stage name Rapsody, is from Snow Hill and a graduate of N.C. State University. Contributed photo Marianna Evans, better known by her stage name Rapsody, is from Snow Hill and a graduate of N.C. State University.

PEMBROKE — Grammy-nominated artist Rapsody will be the keynote speaker at the Women’s Leadership Conference at UNC Pembroke on Friday.

The conference will be held at 3 p.m. at the University Center Annex. It is free and open to the public.

The Women’s Leadership Conference, sponsored by Campus Engagement and Leadership, aims to provide speakers, discussion panels, and networking opportunities that educate participants in leadership competencies relating to taking concrete and meaningful action, particularly for causes and issues relating to women.

Participants of the conference will be able to learn from faculty, staff, and students in breakout sessions, focusing on ways to develop, cultivate, and create change in a community.

The conference will conclude with a networking dinner that will allow participants and presenters to make connections and connect on a personal level.

Marianna Evans, better known by her stage name Rapsody, is from Snow Hill and a graduate of N.C. State University. Her talk will examine the ideas of taking action and affecting change through music.

Rapsody is an emcee signed with producer 9th Wonder for Jamla Records and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. With several projects, a critically acclaimed debut album in 2012, and the lone guest rap feature on Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp A Butterfly, she is quickly establishing herself as one of the best emcees of this generation.

To register for the conference, go to uncp.campuslabs.com.

