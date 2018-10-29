Seafood & Sunset raises $25,000 for Bladen Community College

Chrysta Carroll | Bladen Journal The Bladen Community College Foundation hosted a Seafood & Sunset Dinner on Thursday night at The Venue on White Lake, raising approximately $25,000 for the college. Local artist Hope Smith painted a panoramic scene from this year's event. The painting was given to the college president, Dr. William Findt, as a retirement gift. His last day is expected to be Dec. 31.

WHITE LAKE — The Bladen Community College Foundation hosted a Seafood and Sunset Dinner on Thursday night, raising approximately $25,000 for the college.

Bladen Community College President William Findt thanked guests for supporting the college.

Guests enjoyed fish filet, shrimp and sides at the annual banquet.

