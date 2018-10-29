Early voting ends on Saturday

ELIZABETHTOWN — Early voting in Bladen County, lagging behind in participation from both 2016 and 2014 after the first seven days, will wrap up Saturday ahead of Election Day.

Just shy of three-quarters of a million North Carolinians cast ballots in the first seven days of early voting. That’s close to the same pace as in 2014, the last time there was a midterm election. Not surprisingly, Democrats made up the largest percentage (43 percent); 30 percent were Republicans and 26 percent unaffiliated.

The turnout of Bladen County voters, 13 percent, is behind the 19 percent in 2016 and 17.7 percent in 2014 for the same comparable time period.

One significant difference this year from 2014 is the lack of a U.S. Senate seat on the ballot.

Another difference, too, are the six constitutional amendments that are thought to be a draw for voters.

This year was also expected to bring what experts would call a blue wave, meaning a strong showing for Democrats. This is a term used to describe what happens when the actions of Republicans in office result in more Democrats coming to the polls. While still early, published reports citing experts who follow elections closely say that, so far, there is no clear sign of that happening in the first week.

Early voting started Oct. 17 and will continue each weekday this week through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bladen County Public Library, 111 N. Cypress St. in Elizabethtown. Saturday, the final hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Election Day is Nov. 6.

The midterms include two seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, all of our representation to the North Carolina General Assembly, state and district judges, the district attorney, three seats among the county commissioners, four seats among the Board of Education, sheriff, register of deeds, coroner and the district supervisor for soil and water.

Federally, the U.S. House District 7 seat is between David W. Fallin of the Constitution Party, Democrat Kyle Horton and Republican David Rouzer. The District 9 seat pits Republican Mark Harris, Democrat Dan McCready and Libertarian Jeff Scott.

State Senate District 8 candidates are Libertarian Anthony H. Mascolo, Republican Bill Rabon and Democrat David W. Sink Jr. State House District 22 candidates are Republican William Brisson and Democrat Tony Denning.

District 1 Commissioner Arthur Bullock, a Democrat, is running unopposed. In District 2, Republican Commissioner Charles Ray Peterson is challenged by Democrat Dawson Singletary. In District 3, Democratic Commissioner Russell Priest is challenged by Republican Wayne Edge.

The lone contested seat of four on the ballot for the Board of Education is the at-large. Democrat Vince Rozier is challenged by Democrats Cory L. Singletary and Tim Benton, and Republican Dennis Edwards.

Sheriff Jim McVicker, a Republican, is challenged by Democrat Hakeem Brown.

There are six referendum questions on the ballot. The amendments address judicial vacancies, the state elections board, voter ID, a tax cap, expanding crime victims’ rights, and the right to hunt and fish.

Nationally, Democrats need about two dozen Republican seats to regain control of the House.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

