ELIZABETHTOWN — Early voting opens one hour earlier Saturday, making up an hour lost to an internet outage.

This is the last day of early voting at Bladen County Public Library, 111 N. Cypress St. in Elizabethtown. The start time is now 7 a.m., with the original closing time of 1 p.m.

Election Day is Tuesday, with polls open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The outage happened Friday of last week.

