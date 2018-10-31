Blueberry crops, after Florence, appear in relatively good shape

Two agriculture observers say the blueberry crops in Bladen County came through Hurricane Florence in fairly good shape.

A definitive assessment won’t be known for up to a year or more, said Bill Cline and Bruce McLean. Cline is the state’s blueberry specialist with the N.C. Cooperative Extension, and McLean is a Bladen County extension agent for field crops and commercial horticulture.

“It is a bit early to completely state how the crop did, but early indications are that the blueberry crop (as a whole) fared pretty well through the hurricanes,” McClean wrote in an email. “There are a couple of locations where it is immediately evident that some young plants were significantly damaged, and those plants are likely to have to be replanted. There are a few other areas (where the plants were in standing water for an extended period of time) that will need to be monitored to see if any problems arise later.”

He explained the perennial plants sometimes don’t reveal damage until “another stressful event, like heat or drought, which may not occur until the following year.”

Cline said Bladen County had 60 percent of the state’s acreage in the last survey, which was done in 2015. North Carolina is seventh in the country among states in blueberry production, with 50 to 60 percent coming from Bladen County.

“I agree with Bruce that most fields in Bladen County came through Hurricane Florence in pretty good shape,” Cline said.

McLean said blueberries are typically third, fourth or fifth in comparison to total acreage among horticultural and field crops in the county. Field corn and soybeans usually top the list; peanuts and cotton vary depending on the amount planted. Blueberry acreage does not have much annual fluctuation, he said.

“As for economic impact, blueberries should rank No. 1 for Bladen County,” McLean said.

Hurricane Florence made landfall the morning of Sept. 14 near Wrightsville Beach. It stayed in the area for roughly three days, spinning its deteriorating eyewall between Wilmington and Myrtle Beach while dumping rainfall into southeastern North Carolina that it picked up from the Atlantic Ocean.

Elizabethtown was measured with 35.93 inches of rainfall. The Cape Fear River crested at levels not approached since World War II.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

