Florence damage estimate climbs to $17 billion

Add another $4 billion.

Damage from Hurricane Florence to North Carolina is now estimated at $17 billion, the Office of State Budget and Management said in a news release Wednesday. The previous figure was $13 million.

A total for Bladen County has not been given.

But residents are sure it is extensive. A dike in the Kelly community built after the county’s worst flooding along the Cape Fear River in 1945 failed, and flooding was extensive as well in White Oak, Bladenboro and Clarkton.

The new statewide figure is based on data from the N.C. Department of Insurance.

Gov. Roy Cooper, in a statement, said damage from Hurriacne Matthew in 2016 was $4.8 billion. When adjusted for inflation, Hurricane Floyd in 1999 was between $7 billion and $9.4 billion in damages – meaning Florence was more costly than the other two combined.

The estimate could continue to change, officials said.

Florence came ashore the morning of Sept. 14 near Wrightsville Beach. For the next three days, it was virtually parked between Wilmington and Myrtle Beach, picking up moisture from the Atlantic Ocean and dumping it in southeastern North Carolina.

Rainfall in Elizabethtown was 35.93 inches, the most of any community in the Carolinas. The Cape Fear River rose to levels not seen since 1945.

In an update to county commissioners in the middle of October, Bradley Kinlaw of the Emergency Management department said numbers were expected to change but 153 homes had major damage or were destroyed. He predicted the number to reach 200, or possibly 300.

At the time of the update, 581 homes had moderate damage and another 1,002 were listed with minor damage.

The county opened shelters in the days before the storm’s arrival, not closing the last until Oct. 3.

Bladenboro was among four areas of Bladen County to have the worst flooding as a result of Hurricane Florence. The others were in Kelly, White Oak and Clarkton.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

