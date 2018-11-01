Election: Polls open Tuesday morning at 6:30, close at 7:30 p.m.

Should voters decide to make a change in sheriffs, Bladen County could have one of the youngest in the state.

Veteran lawman Jim McVicker is challenged this year by Hakeem Brown, a 29-year-old with eight years of experience in law enforcement. McVicker, a 30-year retired Highway Patrol trooper with 43 years experience in law enforcement, is seeking his second term.

The race for sheriff is one of 12 county offices on the ballot; half are uncontested. In addition to six state referenda, a county local sales and use tax referendum for one-quarter percent is on the ballot.

Three county commissioner seats are up for grabs, with Arthur Bullock running unopposed in District 1, incumbent Charles Ray Peterson challenged by Dawson Singletary in District 2 and incumbent Russell Priest challenged by Wayne Edge in District 3.

Four candidates are vying for the at-large seat within the Board of Education; three other seats list just one candidate on the ballot. The other contested county office races are for register of deeds and supervisor of the soil and water conservation district.

The election, generally referred to as midterms because it falls in the middle of the president’s four years in the White House, includes seats for U.S. House districts 7 and 9, state Senate District 8, state House District 22 and six judicial races.

Early voting closes Saturday at 1 p.m. Election Day is Tuesday, with polls opening at 6:30 a.m. and closing at 7:30 p.m.

McVicker, 65 and a Republican, said his record is proven.

“I think the county is a lot better off than it was four years ago,” McVicker said. “I’m very proud of our record, very proud of what people in the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office have done. And the cooperation with people in the public — it’s never been like it is now.”

Brown, a Democrat, worked five-plus years in the Sheriff’s Office. He’s now an inspector/agent with the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles license and theft bureau.

The challenger’s campaign issues are school safety, the drug problem in Bladen County, community policing and citizen involvement with the Sheriff’s Office. In explaining, some of those overlap.

For example, of the drug problem, Brown says, “It’s not just Bladen County, but it’s all across the U.S. A lot of times, people say if you elect me, we’ll solve the drug problem. But the fix only takes place if we have community involvement. It’s nothing the Sheriff’s Office can do alone, but it’s working together. We also must put things in place for the drug user. They have a problem that needs to be solved with other treatments. You can lock one person up, but if you’re not giving them treatment, they’ll do the same thing over and over.”

He envisions a citizen’s academy so adults see what happens in the department, and an explorers program for youth — each with the goal of engagement between the community and the Sheriff’s Office.

The N.C. Sheriff’s Association says 31-year-old Chris Davis, of Pamlico County, is the youngest sheriff in the state. He’ll turn 32 later this month. Sheriff’s races are on the ballot in all 100 counties.

“I know so many times, people say, ‘He’s young,’ but I believe I’m at the right age to bridge the gap between the older generation and the younger generation,” Brown said. “All I’m asking is that people get out and vote for a change. It’s time that we get young ideals in to help the future of Bladen County.”

In the contested commissioners races, veteran politicians are vying for the District 2 seat now held by Peterson.

The 65-year-old Republican is retired from DuPont, where he worked for 35 years. He was first elected in 2002 and is seeking a fifth term.

“I’m a working commissioner,” Peterson said. “Whenever something is going on, I’m there. People call, I return their calls; I try to help people. I’m just a working commissioner. We have problems, and things we have to work on.”

Peterson has played a significant role in the county’s effort to combat the opioid epidemic. He also has board experience with Bladen County Hospital.

Singletary, 68 and a Democrat, is a row crops farmer. He said his campaign issues are Peterson’s choices for spending county money, including the land purchase when West Bladen High School was built; drainage in Bladenboro; and the “quality of industry directed toward Bladenboro.”

“My biggest situation is I want to get the drainage of Bladenboro fixed,” Singletary said. “We had a soil and water conservation project done in the 1970s. The people who were supposed to maintain it, they got their land drained and nothing has been done since. Bladenboro is getting flooded from the sewage from 18- to 25,000 hogs. They’re getting flooded, and with 12 to 13 inches of water. It was going to get flooded with 35 inches of rain anyway.

“They agreed to create a drainage cooperative and never had a meeting in 40, almost 50 years now.”

Singletary said he previously served as a trustee with Bladen Community College from 1984-91, helping bridge programs together between the college and UNC Wilmington in the 1980s. He served on the Board of Education from 1984-2000.

Singletary said his biggest accomplishment is joining two other farmers and two members of former U.S. Rep. Mike McIntyre’s staff to write the Fair and Equitable Tobacco Reform Act, more commonly known as the tobacco buyout.

Priest, 72 and a Democrat, is retired from the public school system with 44 years. He said he’s been asked to come back and continue coaching baseball at East Bladen High School this spring.

Priest is running for a second term. He’s also previously served on the Town Council of Elizabethtown.

“The commissioners, we’re not into raising taxes,” Priest said of his campaign issues. “We keep what we got, and do with what we’ve got, and if we have an emergency we’ll dig in. I’ve been real pleased working with the board we have and keeping taxes down. I think we’ve done a really good job with that.”

Edge, 69 and a Republican, is retired from Heritage Gas Co. and owns a small home repair business.

“I’m out here looking to improve our educational system,” he said. “Hopefully, to get more industry here in the county. That’s the most important things to me, industry and education.”

Democrat Vince Rozier occupies the at-large seat on the school board. He’s challenged by Democrats Cory L. Singletary and Tim Benton, and Republican Dennis Edwards.

In the other three school board seats with only one candidate in each, Democrat Gary Rhoda runs in District 1, Democrat Roger Carroll in District 2 and Democrat Alan T. West in District 3.

The register of deeds race is between Democratic incumbent Beverly T. Parks and Republican challenger Jason Britt.

Tim Gause, Charles Gillespie and Earl Storms are vying for the soil and water conservation district supervisor. This is a nonpartisan office.

In other uncontested races for county offices, Democrat Niki S. Dennis runs for clerk of Superior Court and Democrat Kenneth T. Clark runs for coroner.

Jon David, a Republican, is unopposed for district attorney. The office serves Bladen, Columbus and Brunswick counties.

The referenda questions address voter ID, a tax cap, expanding crime victims’ rights, judicial vacancies, the state elections board, and the right to hunt and fish.

Early voting Early voting opens one hour earlier Saturday, making up an hour lost to an internet outage. This is the last day of early voting at Bladen County Public Library, 111 N. Cypress St. in Elizabethtown. The start time is now 7 a.m., with the original closing time of 1 p.m. Election Day is Tuesday, with polls open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The outage happened Friday of last week.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

