Three charged with selling prescription meds

ELIZABETHTOWN — Three arrests have been made by the Sheriff’s Office charging suspects with selling prescription pills, a news release says.

Larry Gene Rouse, Richard Anthony Haykel and Franklin Quentil Pharr were taken into custody following investigations by the narcotics unit. All face charges related to selling, delivering or manufacturing illegal drugs.

Bail for Rouse, 68, of 6815 N.C. 242 South in Bladenboro, was set at $50,000.

Bail for Haykel, 57, of 903 Brisson Ave. in Elizabethtown, was set at $5,500. He was found to be in possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia at the time of his arrest, the release said.

Bail for Pharr, 34, of 1007 MLK Drive in Elizabethtown, was set at $5,000.