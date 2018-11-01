Bladen C.C. business center sets class lineup

DUBLIN — The Small Business Center of Bladen Community College has announced its November lineup of classes.

All seminars are open to the public and provided at no charge due to special funding arrangements for the Small Business Center and the college. To register for any of the seminars or for more information, contact Todd Lyden, the center’s director, at 910-879-5572 or register online at ncsbc.net.

The classes include:

• “How to Start a Landscaping Business,” Nov. 8, 6 to 8 p.m. This will be at the Bladen County Public Library. It provides budding entrepreneurs with key components to starting a landscaping business.

• “Quickbooks Hands-on for Small Business and Non-Profits,” Nov. 17, 9 a.m. to noon. This hands on Quickbooks experience is built for nonprofits and churches to get their hands into the program via a lab experience, a news release says.

• “How to Get and Keep Your Volunteers,” Nov. 19, 6 to 9 p.m. This is being held at the East Arcadia Center in Riegelwood.

The following are online webinars:

• “Free Money to Start/Expand a Business But No Grants,” Nov. 15, 1 to 2 p.m.

• “Affordable Online Presence for Churches and Non-Profits,” Nov. 19, 1 to 2 p.m.