McVicker introduces new program to help find lost people

ELIZABETHTOWN — Sheriff Jim McVicker has introduced a new program at the Sheriff’s Office to help find missing people, a news release says.

Operation “Find The Lost” Human Scent Bank will work through the department, a K-9 and volunteers providing “known” scent articles for “at risk” citizens in the community should they become lost, McVicker said.

“These kits, when properly stored, will be good for two years,” McVicker said. “Once the program is up and running we will be glad to come to care facilities, schools or to individual homes if necessary to collect the samples.”

The increasing number of people affected by Alzheimer’s and other forms of demetia, and children with autism, spurred the action, the release said. McVicker credited a neighboring police chief in Duplin County with helping the Sheriff’s Office implement the program.

The Sheriff’s Office says the prevention of death and safe return of a missing person can be facilitated with the use of a human scent collection kit. The kits provide an uncontaminated scent for K-9 units to track which raises the likelihood of a successful track of the missing individual. Kits like these are being used by agencies with significantly positive results, returning the missing home to their families, the release said.

The collection would be done by a member of the Sheriff’s Office staff, the release said. To insure a good sample, the collector will wear nitrile/latex gloves and a sterile gauze pad will be used. The scent sample will be obtained by wiping the face, neck, and if able, under the arms of the participant with the sterile gauze. A family member may also perform this procedure if it is needed (members of opposite sex, or if the “at risk” citizen is uncomfortable with the collecting officer) as long as collection procedures are followed.

The gauze pad with the scent will then be placed in an air tight container and labeled with the participant’s information, the release said. The samples will be maintained in a secure evidence storage area at the Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office evidence technician will monitor the samples and contact those involved to get new samples every two years. Participants or their family can opt out of the program at any time and the sample will be destroyed.

“This is just another tool we can put in our arsenal,” McVicker said. “Like many tools, we hope we never have to use them but if we do they will be available.”

The release referred to statistics from the American Pediatrics Association in saying children with autism have a 50 percent chance of going missing at least once before the age of 17. Statistics from the Alzheimer’s Association, the release said, say six of 10 people with the disease wander away from their homes at least once in their lives.

McVicker credited Eric Southerland, police chief in Warsaw, with helping get the program started.

“Chief Southerland started a similar program in Warsaw and he offered to help us get our program going,” McVicker said. “So many times I am able to reach out to others in the law enforcement community to help us. A lot can be said for years of experience and networking with officers I know and have worked with over the years.”

To participate, call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960 and ask for Shawn Gibson. The investigator will provide assistance in organizing a collection site or getting individual samples.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

