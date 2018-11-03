Deputy comes to rescue of middle school student

ELIZABETHTOWN — Quick actions by Deputy Kayla Moore came to the rescue of an Elizabethtown Middle School student, a news release says.

Moore, with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office for just more than six months, administered the Heimlich maneuver for a student who indicated he was choking Oct. 18. It happened near a concession stand during a football game when Elizabethtown hosted Clarkton School of Discovery.

Principal Elizabeth Cole, of Elizabethtown Middle, shared information about the actions of Moore with Sheriff Jim McVicker.

“Before receiving the letter from Principal Cole, I was not even aware of the incident,” said McVicker. “Deputy Moore said she was just doing her job and did not think it was anything out of the ordinary.”

More than 5,000 people died from choking in 2015, the latest statistics from the National Safety Council say.

“I would like to join Ms. Cole in recognizing Deputy Moore,” said the Sheriff. “She has been with our office a little over six months but has already proven herself to be an asset. Her not seeking recognition is typical of so many of my men and women who quietly go about their jobs on a daily basis, neither asking for nor seeking recognition. We are all proud of her. She is an asset to the entire county.”

In her letter, Cole wrote in part, “I am writing to inform you of my appreciation for Deputy Kayla Moore. On the night of October 18, 2018, we hosted Clarkton School of Discovery in football. Deputy Moore was one of the deputies on duty that night. While she was on duty, she assisted one of our students near the concession stand that was choking. He appeared to be short of breath and indicated through body language that he was struggling and had something lodged in his throat. She administered the Heimlich maneuver on the student and he was able to dislodge the object that was causing difficulty.”

The principal also said she was grateful for the partnership of the Sheriff’s Office and the schools and she was particularly thankful for Deputy Moore’s quick actions that assisted a student in a traumatic moment, the release said.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

ALan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

