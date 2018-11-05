Teenage girl taken from Robeson home

LUMBERTON — A 13-year-old girl was kidnapped Monday morning and Lumberton police, armed with the license plate of the vehicle she was forced into and the victim’s photograph, are appealing to the public for help in finding her.

Police Capt. Terry Parker said in a statement that Hania Noleia Aguilar, who lives at lot 102 in the Rosewoods Mobile Home Part at 3381 Elizabethown Road, was forced into a green 2002 Ford Expedition at about 7 a.m. Parker said the abductor then drove away in the stolen vehicle. It is registered to Velasquez Hernandez of Summerville, South Carolina, and has a license plate of NWS 984.

The kidnapping occurred between lots 38 and 39 at the mobile home park. The vehicle was last seen leaving the park.

Parker said no description of the kidnapper was available, but he did have a yellow bandana over his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Pete Locklear at the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.