Financial help available to Bladen C.C. students

DUBLIN — Bladen Community College will share part of a $5 million allocation in emergency funding for students impacted by Hurricane Florence.

The State Board of Community Colleges approved the move for 21 of the state’s 58 community colleges. The funds were made possible by the General Assembly in a special session last month.

Emergency grants will total $4.9 million; the other $100,000 will be used by the N.C. Community College System Office for emergency grants for other eligible students.

The funds will cover grants for eligible, currently enrolled students who have suffered financial hardship caused by damage and destruction from Hurricane Florence. The funds may be used to cover any expenses that support a student’s continued enrollment, including costs related to transportation, textbooks, tuition, fees and living expenses.

Students at Bladen Community College who were enrolled as of Sept. 10 and who have experienced a financial emergency or unforeseen challenges as a result of Hurricane Florence and can demonstrate a need for assistance to support continued enrollment should seek out a financial aid counselor on campus or go to the college’s website at bladencc.edu for the online application as well as further information.

Colleges will begin accepting applications from students immediately.