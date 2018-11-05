Agriculture disaster aid program registration opens Wednesday

Farmers affected by Hurricane Florence can begin signing up for a disaster assistance program on Wednesday, a news release says.

The Hurricane Florence Agricultural Disaster Program will directly assist farmers who suffered losses to commodities planted but not harvested before Sept. 13 and livestock. The N.C. Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services will administer the program, and assistance will be dependent upon funding from the General Assembly, a news release says.

The registration period is scheduled to last through Dec. 10. To get more information, go online to ncagr.gov/agriculturaldisasterprogram or call 866-645-9403.

Hurricane Florence struck the North Carolina coast the morning of Sept. 14 near Wrightsville Beach. It essentially parked between Wilmington and Myrtle Beach for about three days before moving west and swinging up the East Coast.

It left behind plenty of destruction. Elizabethtown measured 35.93 inches of rain and the Cape Fear River rose to historic levels topped only by a flood in 1945. The South and Black rivers also rose to historical highs.

North Carolina’s agriculture industry is estimated to have suffered $1.1 billion in crop damage and livestock losses. That preliminary number could rise.

“Hurricane Florence was a catastrophe that hit agriculture at a time when historically high debt, previous disasters and chronic low commodity prices have already created a dim outlook for farmers,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in a news release. “Because of this storm, many areas of North Carolina’s ag economy have run out of gas and we need to get the engine started again in rural North Carolina. I am concerned that some of our farmers will choose not to return to the fields next year and we are going to do all that we can to encourage them to do so. If funded by the North Carolina General Assembly, this program will provide much needed cash flow to maintain agriculture and its multiplier effect for rural economies.”

More than half the state’s 100 counties have received a presidential disaster declaration.

The General Assembly directed the Agriculture Department to establish a Hurricane Florence Disaster Recovery plan in Session Law 2018-136.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

