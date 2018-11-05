Early voting numbers high

Democrats are outpacing Republicans in Bladen County at a ratio of about 2:1 so far in this year’s general election.

Early voting numbers, combined with ballots cast by mail, means 3,988 Democrats have cast ballots, while only 1,253 Republicans have done so. Just over 1,800 unaffiliated voters have shown up thus far.

The Bladen County Public Library was a buzz of activity Saturday, the final day for early voting, and approximately 500 people turned out, bringing the total to 6,348 ballots over the Oct.17-Nov. 3 opportunity.

Saturday afternoon, the state elections board said more than 2 million out of North Carolina’s 7 million registered voters had cast ballots early, a 73 percent increase over 2014 early voting turnout. More than four out of 10 voters eventually cast ballots after Election Day in 2014.

The total was expected to be updated.

“We believe the strong early voting turnout, as well as Saturday’s long lines at some sites, are signs that voters are engaged in 2018,” said Patrick Gannon, public information officer for the North Carolina State Board of Elections & Ethics Enforcement. “We hope this excitement continues on Election Day.”

Voters in Bladen County expressed varying reasons for their participation in this year’s elevated numbers.

“I always vote,” said Carolyn Collins outside the library in Elizabethtown on Saturday afternoon. “As a woman — as an African-American woman — it’s important to set the example that voting is a privilege, and you have no right to complain if you give up that privilege.

“There are a lot of important issues.”

Driving a large number of people to the polls this year in Bladen County is what is anticipated to be one of the tightest races this year — the campaign for sheriff.

“I think it will be close,” said Donald Sadler, who came Saturday with his family, stating the sheriff’s race as a major push behind showing up.

People on both sides of the fence joined Sadler in thinking the contest for the county’s top law enforcement officer to be pivotal this year.

“You’ve got to stand by your sheriff,” said Diana Lewis. “I believe in him, and he’s been good for Bladen County.”

Still others think it’s time for a change.

“If you look around this county, you see a lot of gray heads,” Tyrone Shipman said. “When we have young people that are willing to step up and take leadership, we need to support them.”

For at least one voter, however, the races this year were all about supporting not a race but a broader goal.

“I want to make sure the conservative voice is heard,” Aaron Corselius said. “I feel like this is is an important election year. Things are going in the right direction, and I want to make sure they keep going that way.”

Some people showing up to vote, however, didn’t know what was on the ballot this year. One voter even said the governor’s race was the most important contest in this election, and several people who were getting ready to vote said they didn’t know what issues were important because they didn’t “keep up with stuff like that.”

In the 2014 general election, approximately 11,700 people voted in Bladen County.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Vote1.jpg

Chrysta Carroll Bladen Journal

Chrysta Carroll can be reached by calling 910-862-4163 or emailing ccarroll@bladenjournal.com.

Chrysta Carroll can be reached by calling 910-862-4163 or emailing ccarroll@bladenjournal.com.