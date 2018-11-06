DUBLIN — Four candidates remain in the search for the new president of Bladen Community College.

A news release Tuesday said the finalists are Dr. Jewel B. Cherry, Dr. Shannon L. Kennedy, Dr. Amanda Lee and Dr. Gene Smith. One will be chosen to succeed Dr. William Findt, who will retire at the end of December after a 10-year tenure.

Cherry is vice president of student services at Forsyth Technical Community College in Winston-Salem.

Kennedy is executive vice president at Cleveland Community College in Shelby.

Lee was most recently chief of staff and vice president of academic affiars at Union College in Barbourville, Kentucky.

Smith is the vice president of academic and student services and chief academic officer at Wayne Community College in Goldsboro.

The finalists will meet with faculty, staff, students and the public Monday through Thursday of next week. Sessions are planned each day from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Student Resource Center. Formal interviews with the candidates will follow the sessions.

Trustees’ selection will be submitted to the state’s Board of Community Colleges for approval. A final choice is expected to be known in December.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal