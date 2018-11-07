SBA deadline extended to Dec. 13

Applications for physical disaster damages caused by Hurricane Florence will be accepted by the U.S. Small Business Administration through Dec. 13.

The deadline extension was announced Wednesday in a news release. This is for damage caused between Sept. 7-29. Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach on the morning of Sept. 14.

SBA disaster loans are available to businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters to cover uninsured losses from the disaster, the release said. Interest rates are as low as 3.675 percent for businesses, 2.5 percent for private nonprofit organizations, and 2 percent for homeowners and renters. Loan terms can be up to 30 years.

Economic injury disaster loans are also available to provide disaster related working capital to small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations. These working capital loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that could have been paid had the disaster not occurred.

Applicants may apply online using the electronic loan application on the SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoan.sba.gov.

To be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, applicants should register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA mobile app. If online or mobile access is unavailable, applicants should call the FEMA toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362.

The deadline to return economic injury applications is June 14.