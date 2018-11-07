Veterans Day ceremony at Bladen CC on Thursday

DUBLIN — Bladen Community College will honor men and women who have served the country in the armed forces during a Veterans Day special celebration Thursday at 11 a.m. in the college auditorium.

This is Building 9 on campus.

The guest speaker is retired Army Sgt. 1st Class Leroy F. Atkins. He enlisted in the Army in 1987 and served until his retirement in 2007. He has been working as a JROTC instructor at East Bladen High School since retirement and as adjunct professor of psychology at Methodist University in Fayetteville for several years.