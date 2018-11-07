Homeowners, renters get extension from FEMA

RALEIGH – Homeowners and renters with property damage or loss caused by Hurricane Florence have until Dec. 13 to register for individual assistance from FEMA.

A news release says the Federal Emergency Management Administration agreed to the extension request from the state.

The program provides assistance in the form of temporary housing, essential home repairs, personal property replacement and serious disaster-related needs, the release says. Disaster assistance grants are not taxable income and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and other federal and state programs. Grants do not have to be repaid to the federal government.

Register through DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-3362. Residents can also visit a disaster recovery center.