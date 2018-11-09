ELIZABETHTOWN — For the sixth time since 2010, Bladen County voters rejected a sales use tax.

The measure would have aided funding to education. More than 12,000 voters marked the decision, with 8,415 — 67.9 percent — saying no.

Bladen commissioners approved the referendum in July at a special meeting, answering a request from the school board. Revenue generated by the tax increase would have assisted “in funding specific projects” in the county for the Bladen County Schools system.

A sales and use tax failed in November 2016 (for emergency management services), March 2016 (property taxes), 2015 (property taxes), 2014 (schools) and 2010 (schools). It is estimated the tax would have created a half-million dollars annually, driven mostly by out-of-county tourists’ spending.

There was no ballot opposition for candidates in half of the county’s dozen races.

Democrat Beverly T. Parks retained her position as register of deeds by turning back Republican Jason Britt. Parks captured more than 7,000 votes, winning with more than 56 percent of the vote.

In the race for district supervisor of Soil and Water Conservation, Earl Storms garnered nearly 41 percent of the vote to outdistance Charles Wendell Gillespie and Tim Gause.

Winning uncontested races were Democrat Niki S. Dennis for clerk of Superior Court and Kenneth T. Clark for coroner.

Chrysta Carroll and Alan Wooten Bladen Journal