ELIZABETHTOWN — Cory L. Singletary finished among the top three of four candidates vying for at-large seats and won a spot on the Bladen County Board of Education in Tuesday’s election.

Dennis Edwards, the lone Republican of the quartet, received more than 40 percent of the vote. Singletary was second, board Chairman Vince Rozier was third and incumbent Tim Benton was fourth.

Edwards was tapped on 5,060 ballots, or 40.1 percent. Singletary had 2,989 votes, Rozier 2,685 and Benton 1,885.

Three other races for school board seats had only the incumbents on the ballot.

Democrats Gary Rhoda in District 1, Roger Carroll in District 2 and Alan T. West in District 3 retained their positions. Carroll has most recently served as the board’s vice chairman.

Rozier and Carroll will be serving their respective fifth terms, West his third and Rhoda his second.

The results keep the board’s makeup with seven Democrats, a Republican and one unaffiliated.

