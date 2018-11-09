McVicker wins race for sheriff by 1,387 votes

Jim McVicker Jim McVicker

ELIZABETHTOWN — Jim McVicker earned a second four-year term as sheriff Tuesday, easily defeating 29-year-old Hakeem Brown.

The lawman with 43 years experience won capturing better than 55 percent of the vote.

The 65-year-old Republican’s margin of victory, 1,387 votes, was more than the last two sheriff races combined. McVicker unseated Prentis Benston by 349 votes four years ago. In 2010, Benston had won by 554 votes.

“The people have spoke, they like what they got and I’ll continue to work hard for them,” McVicker said.

The Democratic challenger with eight years of law enforcement experience was making his first bid for the office.

McVicker’s dominant victory included advantages in one-stop voting, absentee voting and in 12 of 17 precincts. In three other precincts, he was less than 30 votes in each from adding to that total.

The sheriff acknowledged his victory had to cross party lines.

“A Republican won’t win without Democratic help,” he said. “I work for everybody, regardless of race or affiliation. I treat them all the same, and I work for everybody. That’s the way we have done it, and that’s the way we will continue to do it.”

At the courthouse Tuesday night, Brown said, “Throughout this journey I’ve met a lot of people, friends that I now call family … I ask you to continue to support the Sheriff’s Office that we, the citizens, make a better place.”

He added that he looked forward to spending time with family and doing some hunting and fishing.

As for immediate goals, McVicker said a plan to start a citizen’s academy was underway earlier in the fall, and applications will be accepted within the next month. His office last week introduced a program aimed at being proactive to assist locating missing people, particulary those with cognitive impairments and children with autism.

He thanked and praised the work of those who campaigned on his behalf.

“I’m proud that my side kept things clean and above board,” McVicker said.

Jim McVicker https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_JimMcVicker.jpg Jim McVicker https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_vote2-3.jpg

Chrysta Carroll and Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Chrysta Carroll can be reached at ccarroll@bladenjournal.com. Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

Chrysta Carroll can be reached at ccarroll@bladenjournal.com. Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.