ELIZABETHTOWN — Three incumbents running for county commissioner were all victorious in Tuesday’s election.

While Arthur Bullock had no ballot opposition in District 1, fellow Democrat Russell Priest had to fend off a challenge by Republican Wayne Edge to hang on to his seat in District 3. In District 2, Republican Charles Ray Peterson easily defeated Democrat Dawson Singletary.

“I was pleased with the turnout we had,” Priest said. “I was glad it turned out like it did. It was fair; everybody was treated the same. My part of it, I’m well known because I teach and coach and have been a part of the community. I’m thankful for that advantage.

“I do politic, talk about the situations we have in Bladen County. I leave it open where they have an input with me. I think they feel good about it.”

Priest won by 233 votes, taking just over 52 percent.

“I figured it would be close,” Priest said Wednesday as he picked up campaign signs. “He had a good plan, good people helping him. They were very helpful to him. They got them where they were at. He called me this morning and congratulated me, and told me he thought I’d do a good job. It was very cordial, and I appreciate that.”

Priest said the success of the county depends on having people involved. He gave special thanks to his wife and those who campaigned on his behalf.

“Last night, I couldn’t sleep for a little while,” Priest said. “I couldn’t wait to get up this morning and get going.”

Peterson also expressed gratitude to the voters, saying if they need him to just call. They sent him back into office with nearly 65 percent of the votes.

“I’m a working commissioner. I put my time in and I try to help people, and I think people realize that,” he said of the margin. “I try to do what is right, and I don’t always get it right, but I try.

“I appreciate the district coming out with a vote of confidence in me again. I’ll roll my sleeves up and do the very best job I can.”

Retired from DuPont, Peterson says he’s able to do his homework and fight battles for people. He cited the schools and the flood damage from Hurricane Florence in Kelly among the pressing issues for Bladen County.

“Financially, we’ve got to find a way to do something with our schools,” he said. “We’ve got to find a way to help Kelly.”

Bladenboro was another community devastated by the flooding.

“We’re going to have some meetings, the town commissioners are, and we’re going to meet with soil and water people, and the Corps of Engineers. We’re going to talk to some people. I’m glad Mark Harris got elected; he has a lot of interest in Bladen County. Bladen County was good to him. That’s going to be a win-win.”

Harris narrowly edged Dan McCready for the U.S. House District 9 seat that has been held by Robert Pittenger.

Arthur Bullock https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_arthurbullock.jpg Arthur Bullock Russell Priest https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_russellpriest.jpg Russell Priest Charles Ray Peterson https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_charlesraypeterson.jpg Charles Ray Peterson https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_vote-2.jpg

Chrysta Carroll and Alan Wooten Bladen Journal