ELIZABETHTOWN — Before it’s all said and done, the town of Elizabethtown could be looking at upward of $1 million for the repairs at the Elizabethtown Cemetery.

At its monthly meeting Monday night, Council members heard from Elizabethtown Town Manager Eddie Madden about the work done to date on the sinkhole that developed under the cemetery in the wake of Hurricane Florence.

“We are nearly two months out from Hurricane Florence, and there hasn’t been a lot of work noticeable on the cemetery site itself, other than closing Queen Street to traffic,” Madden explained. “But a lot of work has been taking place at Town Hall …”

The difficulty, Madden said, was in getting assistance.

“Very few municipalities … have experience in this, unless you talk about cemetery damage in New Orleans … but none that we know of in recent days or months, particularly in this region of the state … This is a unique situation.”

After consulting with the League of Municipalities and the state cemetery association for direction, town staff inquired with a Charlotte consulting organization, but “were not satisfied with their interest in our community.”

Thus, the town returned to a trusted organization, W.K. Dickson and special project engineer Scott Signmund, who Madden said, “does projects most engineers are afraid to touch.”

Sigmund, in conjunction with GeoTech, formed an opinion about the cemetery.

“They don’t think the cemetery site is in jeopardy of sliding into the river, as some have said,” Madden said. “They think the property was used for something other than a cemetery in the past – some have said a landfill, and it’s actually mapped and recorded with DEQ in Raleigh that it was used for depositing waste – and as a consequence of the storm and debris breaking down, settling has occurred.”

In its meeting, the Council approved an engineering contract with GeoTechnologies to conduct nine soil borings and a subsurface investigation for $6,825. Four of the borings will be advanced to a depth of 30 feet, and a report describing the finds will be submitted.

In addition, the town approved a contract with W.K. Dickson to utilize the soil boring report to formulate a report for the council to consider, which will include engineering options, such as a siting of a new cemetery if necessary. The W.K. Dickson contract is for $16,948.

“This could run into millions of dollars to fix,” Madden informed the board, “and we use that number with some background from consutling engineers already.”

“We want to assure all of you … we will be getting the very best, qualified people to do the work,” Elizabethtown Mayor Sylvia Campbell said. “It is a very serious situation. We realize that, and have experts to help us make the right decisions.”

She added the report should be expected in 60 to 90 days.

Elizabethtown officials will check the grounds at the town cemetery, then determine the best solution to sinking ground. The change was first noticed after record rainfall from Hurricane Florence.

