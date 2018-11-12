Library’s junk swap is Nov. 19-20

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Public Library’s Junk Swap program is Nov. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Participants can bring one to 10 items, taking one item for each one brought, a news release says.

The swap takes place in the Meeting Room of the main branch of the library.

Drop off items Nov. 19 between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Vouchers will be given out.

The library says items and materials must be gently used and not broken; smoke-free; clean and not dusty, moldy, etc.; no sharp objects or weapons are allowed; no items heavier than you carry; and no books.

The library staff reserves the right of refusal.