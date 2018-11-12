Free pesticide collection is Dec. 5

ELIZABETHTOWN — Free pesticide disposal is slated for Dec. 5, the N.C. Extension Office in Bladen County said in a news release.

Bladen County Pesticide Collection Day is for pesticides no longer needed or used at homes and farms. It is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the county Cooperative Extension Office, 450 Smith Circle in Elizabethtown.

The Bladen office is hosting the event in cooperation with the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Pesticide Disposal Assistance Program. Participants are not limited to the boundaries of the county.

A news release says nearly all pesticide products will be accepted at this amnesty collection event, including banned and out-dated pesticides. For pesticides with unreadable or missing labels, contact the Cooperative Extension Office for instructions. Officials say it is best to save any portion of the label to help identify the material in order to be assisted with disposal.

Unknown materials cannot be accepted.

For pressurized pesticide gas cylinders or containers greater than five gallons in size, contact the Extension Office before the collection day for instructions.

More information, including tips on transporting the pesticides safely, is available by calling 910-862-4591.