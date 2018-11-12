Three facing charges

ELIZABETHTOWN — Three people have been arrested by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, all facing charges that involve illegal drugs.

Sheriff Jim McVicker said tips from the community led to the undercover operations in the communities of Lisbon, White Oak and Elizabethtown.

Deputies arrested Grant Eugene McKoy, Walter Matthew Owens Jr. and Denise McKenzie Lacewell. McKoy’s charges involve cocaine; the charges against Owens and Lacewell involve prescription medications.

McKoy, 35, listed an address of 451 Vause Road, Clarkton. The address for Owens, 35, is 274 John Owens Road in White Oak; the address for Lacewell, 61, is 906 M&M St. in Elizabethtown.

Bail was set at $175,000 for McKoy, $15,500 for Owens and $15,000 for Lacewell. In a federal case, a news release said McKoy was denied bail for charges of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana.

The release said the Sheriff’s Office worked with U.S. marshals and the U.S. Probation and Parole agency.