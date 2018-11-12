ELIZABETHTOWN — Bus driver training for non-certified Bladen County Schools staff which began employment as of July 1, 2o05, as well as the public is scheduled the week after Thanksgiving.

The dates of the class are Nov. 27, 28, 29 and 30. It will take place in the Red Training Room at the Bladen County Schools Board of Education building. Classes are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There are three days of classroom training and one day of testing. Applicants must attend each day.

More information is available from the district office bus garage at 910-862-2417.