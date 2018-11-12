A list of agribusiness options to visit during the holiday season has been released by the N.C. Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services.

The list includes some places within an hour or so driving distance of Bladen County.

“North Carolina is home to more than 1,000 agritourism farms, and each offers a unique experience,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in a news release. “As you make plans for family this holiday season, I encourage you to consider an agritourism activity and learn more about the state’s $87 billion agriculture industry.”

For each place, the Agriculture Department advises checking ahead of time to verify event dates and hours of operation.

Lu Mil Vineyard in Elizabethtown is the lone Bladen County representative on the list. Lu Mil becomes a Christmas village for its annual Festival of Lights, with thousands of lights and decorations and the jolly old big fella, Santa.

There is a country buffet and a shop for holiday gifts.

The festival opens Nov. 24-25, Nov. 29-Dec. 2, Dec. 6-9 and Dec. 13-23.

Others nearby include:

• Twiddle Dee Farm in Clinton. It is open each weekend through the holiday season.

• Cypress Bend Vineyards in Wagram. A Christmas Open House is Dec. 8 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with music, food vendors and merchandise specials.

• Deans Farm Market in Wilson is open for Christmas tree field trips through December. The farm holds a Santa’s Workshop on Dec. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The full list is online at ncagr.gov.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal