FEMA has released new information regarding extended assistance to renters who are getting help and may have a need to have the support continued.

To do so, the Federal Emergency Management Agency says those in need should complete a declaration of continuing need for rental assistance, a news release says. This is a legal document mailed to all rental grant recipients 15 days after the rental assistance grant is received. Survivors with additional housing needs must complete the declaration.

The second thing to do is return the form and all required documentation to FEMA by mail to FEMA, PO Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055; or by fax to 800-827-8112; or by uploading it to the participant’s FEMA Disaster Assistance Center account at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Questions about the declaration, or help with missing copies, is available by calling 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week, or by visiting a disaster recovery center.

Eligibility for continued rental assistance, the release says, is based on receiving a rental assistance grant from FEMA and using it as intended; being unable to return to the home because it is unlivable, unusable or inaccessible because of Hurricane Florence; are without money for housing without assistance; or are not receiving temporary housing help from any other source.

Hurricane survivors can receive up to 18 months of continued rental assistance, plus the security deposit, allowing them time to make progress toward finding long-term solutions.