ELIZABETHTOWN — Twirlers for Christ is a baton program hosted by Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church that is ongoing.

There’s no fee; participants should purchaes a baton for use in the program. The group for grades 3-8 meets the second and fourth Saturdays at 1:30 p.m. at Baldwin Branch MBC, 4047 N.C. 242 in Elizabethtown.

The program teaches youth and teen girls twirling while promoting a Christian attitude, high self-esteem and positive social skills. All are invited.

For more information, contact Katrina Boykin at 910-990-7310.