ELIZABETHTOWN — The judge’s order was clear.

Either Bladen County would improve its jail, or he’d shut it down. In 10 days. Nobody really argued how bad it was, but spending millions on a new facility wasn’t popular either.

The first days of this month mark the one-year anniversary of the new jail receiving inmates.

“When I started in 1991, it needed a new jail,” said Capt. David Shaw, the jail’s administrator since December 2014. “It hadn’t changed much.”

His start as the administrator came just after county commissioners James G. Smith, Mark Gillespie, Charles Ray Peterson, Dr. Delilah Banks, Daniel Dowless, Billy Ray Pait, Wayne Edge, Russell Priest and Michael Cogdell approved a $17 million construction project on Oct. 20 that year.

A jail feasibility study had been commissioned more than a year earlier.

The decision came after a series of reports and letters from Superior Court Judge Douglas Sasser outlining the jail’s problems.

Sheriff Prentis Benston was still in office at the time. Inmates were being housed in neighboring counties, and deputies would have to go and pick them up and return them to Elizabethtown for court appearances.

In addition to plumbing problems and safety issues for staff, expenses were adding up too.

“We really didn’t have a choice,” Peterson says of Sasser’s direction. “He told us if we didn’t build a jail he could lock us up.”

Property taxes went up, albeit begrudgingly.

“We’d get written up and get written up,” Peterson said. “And Judge Sasser got tired of it. We had to move. No one wanted to do it, but we felt we had no choice.”

Now on the other side, Peterson assures, “I think, as bad it is, it was the right thing to do.”

Technology could be argued as the one thing that had changed the most since the old jail opened in 1965. The new facility moved the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office into a different place, and not just physical location.

“The type of population has changed,” Shaw said. “This is state-of-the art. There are 100-plus cameras going through the facility. We’ve got external usage; we could evacuate them if we had to. We’ve set up mass evacuation plans. We can hold a lot more inmates. We’re not paying anyone to house outside.

“It’s been a good situation.”

The old jail held less than 80 inmates. This facility can run upward of 220. As such, Bladen can house prisoners for other law enforcement agencies.

“We’re bringing revenue in for housing inmates, where before we were spending,” said Sheriff Jim McVicker, who won his first term right after the commissioners’ decision. “It’s just a lot safer, a lot cleaner, a whole lot better working conditions for everybody.”

The money coming in won’t pay for the $18 million facility, nor will it balance the $2.4 million operational budget — a figure that doesn’t include debt service. But most years it’ll be a swing of better than a quarter-million dollars.

“The high was $222,000 in 2014,” County Manager Greg Martin said of the expense to house inmates elsewhere. He mentioned other years that were better than $150,000.

Through 11 months the new facility has brought in $287,000, Martin said.

And, Shaw said, many ways the old jail functioned were grandfathered in due to its age. Shaw said Allure and Summit Food have come in, producing a $200,000 savings. Laundry savings are another $30,000.

“The new facility does require more staffing, and have other needs the old jail didn’t,” Martin said.

But everyone agrees, the dollars help.

“We’re not trying to make money from other counties,” Shaw said. “Most of them have helped us before.”

What was wanted, however, has been delivered: better safety, better conditions for prisoners and jail staff.

That starts from where inmates enter. Whereas before when an inmate would be brought from a vehicle inside to be processed, it was mostly an open area along Courthouse Drive. Now there’s a secure sally port.

And once inside, there’s a much larger area for processing.

From there, the differences continue to grow. The capabilities of the kitchen, the way inmates communicate with visitors and legal counsel — all are much better.

Systems operated by the staff have changed, too.

“Nobody seems to like change, but it seems to be good,” Shaw said. “The staff has caught on for how to run things. We’ve fought through thousands of glitches, but we’re coming up where things have been worked out and we can push through.”

Not only was the jail built in 1965, the building previously housing the Sheriff’s Office was built in 1947.

“The best thing is all the Sheriff’s Office is under one roof,” Shaw said. “The Sheriff’s Office, communications, and the jail is all under one roof. We can all lean on each other, and we can dispatch things out.”

Programs are in place with goals of helping the inmates and the county.

Celebrate Recovery is one of those that helps in the fight against dependencies.

“Christian organizations set up, talk to them, have a workbook that they go through, and help them get control of their habit,” Shaw said. “Our litter program — we’ve got inmates that pick up trouble spots throughout the county that the state normally wouldn’t cover.”

In the most recent numbers through Oct. 10, Shaw said inmates had filled more than 1,200 bags of trash. That’s about 7.9 tons, plus another 500 pounds of what is called brown goods like tires. The crews have covered a couple hundred roads.

Despite the old jail’s woes, Shaw did offer a positive.

“For that stuff to still work, that says something for the craftsmanship,” Shaw said.

Indeed, but it still wasn’t good enough for the bench.

As for the new place, Sasser said it well at the dedication ceremony in September of last year.

“The county commissioners,” he said, “could have taken the cheapest way out, but instead created a facility for the incarceration of inmates and offices for the Sheriff’s Office that will meet the needs of this county for many years to come.”

One year in, the assessment and prediction are on target.

