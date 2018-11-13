ELIZABETHTOWN — Downtown becomes something of a fun zone and playground for children and adults, starting Saturday.

The second annual Pork & Beats Festival returns at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market. The day begins at 10 a.m. and will include a pig cooking contest, vendors, disc golf, classic cars, inflatable bounce houses for children, skateboard competition and a free concert from the Clarkton-based Blackwater Rhythm & Blues Band.

The extravaganza is sponsored by Smithfield Foods, Badcocok & more, Four County Electric Membership Corp., Prestage Farms, Bladen County Livestock Association and the town of Elizabethtown.

Its the final big event before the Christmas season swings into high gear.

Merchants will welcome shoppers over two big days following Thanksgiving, with Black Friday and Shop Local Saturday. That weekend wraps up with the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas parade on Sunday.

Also that weekend, Lu Mil Vineyards transforms into a Christmas village for its annual Festival of Lights, with thousands of lights and decorations. The festival opens Nov. 24-25, then continues Nov. 29-Dec. 2, Dec. 6-9 and Dec. 13-23.

Bladenboro will have its 45th annual Christmas parade Dec. 1, the following Saturday.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal