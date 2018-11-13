DUBLIN — Connor Daly Brisson and Keshawn Lewis were crowned queen and king, respectively, at West Bladen High School’s homecoming Friday night.

The football team lost the game, 35-12, to Red Springs.

Brisson is the daughter of the late Jeffrey Brisson and Audrea Brisson.

Other members of the homecoming court were Josie Garcia Lopez, daughter of Yazmin Lopez Johnson; Kierra Daliyah Janay Hines, daughter of Diedre Hines; Nyzella Guions, daughter of Donta and Angela Blackwell; and Tyneshia David, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David.

Chrysta Carroll | Bladen Journal

