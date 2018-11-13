Bladenboro has new police chief

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal On hand for the swearing-in ceremony of Bladenboro's new police chief were Deputy Deidra Hardin of the Robeson County Sheriff's Office, Chief William Howell, Lt. Randy Sykes and Lt. Kevin Rouse. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal On hand for the swearing-in ceremony of Bladenboro's new police chief were Deputy Deidra Hardin of the Robeson County Sheriff's Office, Chief William Howell, Lt. Randy Sykes and Lt. Kevin Rouse. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal William Howell, Bladenboro's new police chief, was sworn in Tuesday morning by Town Clerk Melanie Hester. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal William Howell, Bladenboro's new police chief, was sworn in Tuesday morning by Town Clerk Melanie Hester.

BLADENBORO — Tuesday morning Bladenboro welcomed a new police chief, and he says that he is excited about coming in and learning about the community.

Chief William Howell, who was sworn in at 9:20 a.m., shared that he has been in law enforcement for 21 years. Previously he worked with the Elizabethtown Police Department for about five years, and then went to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

“I worked my way up as a major crime detective,” he stated. “Then I was first sergeant as a shift supervisor and then I came here.

“My first line of business will be to meet the different business owners and townspeople, and see what the individual needs are for Bladenboro, and try to work together with the town and try to get those taken care of,” he explained. “I like to help people in their time of need. Something that might be small to us might be a crisis to them and I want to be there for them.”

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-644-0447 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.

