Home News Disaster debris site closing Nov. 21 News Disaster debris site closing Nov. 21 November 13, 2018 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s Hurricane Florence disaster debris site closes Nov. 21. All vegetative matter that needs dispoal should be brought to the site before 5 p.m. that day. Bladen Journal View Comments Elizabethtown overcast clouds enter location 11.9 ° C 12.3 ° 11.5 ° 88 % 6.2kmh 100 % Sun 12 ° Mon 15 ° Tue 15 ° Wed 15 ° Thu 7 °