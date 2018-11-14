Gamma Xi meets at Cape Fear Winery

Gamma Xi chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma met Oct. 18 at the Cape Fear Wintery.

President Missy Wells opened the meeting and welcomed everyone. She also gave the invocation.

After the meal, Wells gave an update on the state conventions and meetings she has attended. This is our state’s 85th birthday as part of Delta Kappa Gamma.

Mary Hill read the minutes for the April meeting.

Merideth Colville was the member grant recipient for this month and the half-and-half drawing was won by Cheryl West. Door prizes were won by Mary Hill, Jeanne Kirby, Megan Kirby, Noel Dennis, Susan Daniel, Lynn Brisson and Teresa Coleman.

Wells closed with prayer and the meeting was adjourned.