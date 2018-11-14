Red Cross asking for blood donations

WILMINGTON — Blood supplies are low and the American Red Cross is asking for help.

The Red Cross said it was more than 21,000 blood and platelet donations short of what hospitals needed in September and October. All blood types are needed, especially type O.

Appointments can be made by calling 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) or going online to RedCrossBlood.org.

Blood donation opportunities nearby include:

• Tuesday: UNC Pembroke, University Center Lounge, Building 19, 1 University Drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Wednesday: Lumberton, Department of Social Services, 120 Glen Cowan Road, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Nov. 26: Cerro Gordo, West Columbus High School, 7294 Andrew Jackson Highway, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Dec. 6: Spring Lake, Overhills High Schools, 2495 Ray Road, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

• Dec. 7: Purnell Swett High School, 11344 Deep Branch Road, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.