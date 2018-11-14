Hospital awarded an A

WHITEVILLE — Columbus Regional Healthcare System was awarded an “A” for patient safety by the Leapfrog Group.

This is a Washington, D.C.-based organization aiming to improve health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers, a news release said. There were 34 hospitals in North Carolina making an “A” for efforts to protect patients from harm and meeting the highest safety standards in the U.S.

The grade is derived from using 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data. Grades are assigned to approximately 2,500 hospitals twice a year.