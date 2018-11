ELIZABETHTOWN — Mrs. Elsie Thompson was honored at a 90th birthday reception Nov. 17 at Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery.

She is the widow of the late Worth Thompson and mother of the late James Thompson. Both were longtime Elizabethtown businessmen.

The reception was hosted by her daughters, Linda Transou, Louise Britt, Faye Aiken and Barbara Driggers.

Mrs. Thompson enjoyed a fun afternoon with family and friends.