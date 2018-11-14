Top Hog Road probe leads to arrest

ELIZABETHTOWN — An illegal drug sales investigation by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has netted an arrest.

The probe was in the Top Hog Road area of Elizabethtown, prompted by tips from the public.

Cornelius Altrel Allen, 33 of 231 Whites Creek School Road in Council, faces several drug charges. His bail was set at $10,000.

Sheriff Jim McVicker said deputies have, since February, conducted 110 undercover purchases of controlled substances, executed 12 search warrants, charged over 120 individuals with controlled substance related offenses and continue to seize and confiscate drugs, guns and currency from the investigations.