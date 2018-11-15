Pork & Beats Festival back for second run

ELIZABETHTOWN — Elizabethtown is prepping and gearing up for the second year of the Pork & Beats Festival, and arguably no one is as excited about it as Dawn Maynard.

“It was put together with a group of local residents that wanted to get back the old pork festival from back in the late 1980s that was held in Elizabethtown,” the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce executive director said. “Our chairperson is Mike Shaw. He was the person that got the committee together. Last year after the first year of the event the town appointed officially several of the committee members as the Pork & Beats Festival committee.”

That committee includes Shaw, Billie Hall and Becky Spearman, the director of the Bladen County Cooperative Extension.

“We have been meeting, and it consists of a pork cook-off, and we will be awarding prizes,” she added.

The expectation is that the festival will continue along the lines of last year’s program with a few other things expanded in this year’s festival.

After judging, barbecue is sold by the plate, sandwich and pound.

“It did very well last year, which allowed us to leave the first year in the black,” Maynard said.

Donations were made to the Bladen County Firefighters Association. Other money was put back into this year’s festival for permits, insurance, fees and advertising, Maynard said.

Saturday’s activities begin at 10 a.m. and will include kid-friendly attractions. Music will be varied, with Christian, cloggers and dance studios taking to the stage. The featured attraction is the Clarkton-based Blackwater Rhythm and Blues band.

“It will be much the same as last year, but we are trying to build the event to be larger,” Maynard said. “We are really excited, especially after getting past Hurricane Florence, and still cleaning up, that we are able to bring another event that is going to take place in the community in the fall. We are looking forward to that event growing into a really large festival in our state.”

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-644-0447 or ncnewswriter@gmail.com

